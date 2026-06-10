Ludhiana wholesale medicine market to observe five-day summer break from June 12-16

The wholesale medicine market in Ludhiana will remain closed from June 12 to June 16 for its annual summer vacation, prompting chemists’ associations to advise patients on regular medication to keep adequate stocks in advance. The traders, however, have assured that the temporary closure will not disrupt overall medicine availability in the city.

Nearly 500 wholesale shops on Pindi Street to suspend operations during the annual summer vacation, retail chemist outlets to remain functional. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Wholesale Chemists Association (WCA), Ludhiana, said the shutdown is a routine annual exercise observed during the summer season. While wholesale operations at the city’s medicine hub, including the Pindi Street market, will remain suspended, emergency arrangements have been put in place to ensure uninterrupted access to essential drugs.

According to the association, nearly 500 wholesale medicine shops in the Pindi Street market will remain closed during the vacation period. Some retail medicine markets across the city may also observe staggered closures as per schedule.

Lovely Dawar, general secretary of the Ludhiana Chemists Association, said there was no need for panic buying as adequate arrangements had been made to meet emergency requirements.

“This is our annual summer vacation, and wholesale markets remain closed for a few days every year. Medicine availability will not be affected. Chemist shops near hospitals, healthcare institutions and nursing homes will remain open, and emergency arrangements are also in place. Patients on regular medication should keep sufficient stock, but there is no likelihood of any shortage,” Dawar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Ludhiana has around 2,700 chemist shops and the temporary closure of wholesale operations will not disrupt the overall supply chain. The association has also shared emergency contact numbers with retailer associations so that urgent medicine requirements can be addressed promptly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ludhiana has around 2,700 chemist shops and the temporary closure of wholesale operations will not disrupt the overall supply chain. The association has also shared emergency contact numbers with retailer associations so that urgent medicine requirements can be addressed promptly.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dawar said similar summer vacations are observed by wholesale medicine markets in other districts as well, though schedules vary from city to city. While Ludhiana’s wholesale market will remain closed from June 12 to June 16, other districts such as Amritsar and Jalandhar follow separate vacation calendars.