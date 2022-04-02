Ludhiana: Wife, son arrested for 48-year-old man’s murder

Six days after a 48-year-old man was found dead outside his house in New Hargobind Nagar, police arrested his wife and son for murder.

A neighbour of the family had discovered the body of Prem Kumar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26 and informed the police.

The accused Geeta Rani, 47, and Yogesh Kumar, 23, had initially told police that Prem Kumar was an alcoholic and may have died after falling off accidentally.

Later when the police scanned closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, they found a footage of the victim being pushed out and collapsing outside the main door of the house. Autopsy reports pointed to stab wounds on his chest.

Following this, police rounded up Geeta Rani and her son. During interrogation, they revealed that Prem Kumar was a habitual drinker and used to thrash them in an inebriated state.

The claimed that on March 25, Prem Kumar had come home drunk and assaulted them. They picked up a pair of scissors in defence and asked him to leave the house. Meanwhile, Prem Kumar lost balance and got stabbed accidentally.

“The mother-son duo revealed that after accidentally stabbing Prem Kumar, they dumped the body outside the house to make it look like an accidental death so as to evade police action,” said sub-inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 3.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.