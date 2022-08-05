Ludhiana | With ban on single-use plastic, eco-friendly products are here to stay
Following a complete ban on single-use plastic from July 1, various alternative products are arousing interest among people. The carry bags, disposable glasses, straws and cutlery items made from corn starch are proving to be an eco-friendly replacement for plastic.
The companies which have entered into this innovative business of sustainable alternatives to plastic material showcased their products on Friday at a district-level event, held to create awareness against single-use plastic, at Government College for Girls.
Hardeep Singh from Windsor Industries said, “These substitutes of plastic products automatically decompose in soil and water within 180 days.” He said the only ingredient used in these products is corn starch, which has no harmful effect on environment.
“People are very surprised to see these products as one can hardly tell if these are made of biodegradable material,” he added.
Eco-friendly but expensive
He said since the raw material is not available in India, it is imported from the Netherlands, which adds to their cost along with the 18 per cent GST.
The cost of these products is 150 per cent higher which gives a cost advantage to the plastic products.
Shrikant, marketing manager of a Ludhiana-based company, Dr Bio, said, “ We even have straws made of corn starch, along with containers and carry bags. Because plastic products are still available in the market, the demand of these products is much less.”
He said the government could provide tax rebates and subsidies to support such industries.
“Today, the biodegradable industry has only one or two per cent share in the market, the main reason being the lack of awareness,” he added.
Recycles Villa’s owner, a Ludhiana-based company, Mohammed Ahad said, “Our company makes pens and pencils from recycled cardboard and newspapers that also constitute flower and vegetable seeds, which can be grown by putting them in a pot after use.”
He said, “We also make notebooks and envelopes using cotton waste which also have seeds in them and can be planted after usage.”
Dist adm urges resident to shun single-use plastic, launch awareness drive
This drive was launched in the presence of MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Daljit Singh Grewal, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Hakam Singh Thekedar and deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik.
Participating in a district-level function organised at Government College for Girls, Bharat Nagar Chowk, MLAs and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said single-use plastic items were used only once and then thrown away.
They said single-use items such as earbuds, candy and ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol for decoration) , PVC banners less than 100 microns thick, stirrers, wrapping films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic flags, cups, glasses, carry bags, straws, and certain kinds of plastic packaging material were banned on July 1. They added that plastic waste had become a significant source of pollution as these items were non-biodegradable.
“Plastic does not decay and remains in the environment for several years. Later, it turns into microplastics, which first enters our food sources and then the human body, which is extremely harmful,” they added.
The officials stressed that all shopkeepers must also charge a price for plastic carry bags and encourage customers to bring cloth or jute bags from home that are environment-friendly and affordable. They also sought fulsome support of people in this noble cause to save the Mother Earth from pollution.
Later, they also visited stalls where alternative items of single use plastic, made from corn starch were displayed.
During the event, students from local schools also presented poems on the issue of single-use plastic.
-
Invest UP directs government departments to clear pending dues of MSMEs
Pending dues of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and other issues were resolved at the tripartite meeting of the Invest UP, Indian Industries Association and concerned departments of the state government on Friday. This was the first meeting in the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase. Presiding over the meeting, chief executive officer of Invest UP and secretary, Abhishek Prakash, Industrial Development, resolved issues of MSMEs on case-to-case basis.
-
U.P. B Ed JEE 2022 result declared, Ragini Yadav tops
Women candidates secured top two positions in Uttar Pradesh B Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-2022, the result of which was declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Friday, said state coordinator for the exam PV Singh. Ragini Yadav, who secured first position in this entrance examination, got 359.666 marks while Nitu Devi got second position by getting 358.000 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta bagged the third position with 319.333 marks.
-
High drama witnessed outside CP’s office in Ludhiana
A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, after a face-off between the members of Shiv Sena Hindustan and Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai's family. While Shiv Sena leaders, along with a few victims, reached the police headquarters seeking attachment of Ghai's property and protested against police inaction, Ghai's wife, along with her relatives, also reached the spot accusing Shiv Sena members of demanding ₹10 lakh.
-
AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU's students welfare office on Friday. Chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics. AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world.
-
Yogi asks Congress to apologise over ‘black protest’
LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back. The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
