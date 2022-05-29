Ludhiana witnesses a pleasant turn of weather

Bringing relief from the scorching heat, the thunderstorm witnessed in the city on Saturday evening turned the weather pleasant. Partly cloudy weather prevailed in the city since morning and rains, along with strong winds, brought down the mercury levels in the evening.

As per the meteorological department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 27 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy on Sunday too.

Trees uprooted, traffic movement disrupted

Meanwhile, strong winds also uprooted trees in different parts of the city, including Dugri, BRS Nagar, Aggar Nagar, and Civil Lines among other areas. Movement of traffic was disrupted in Dugri and Tagore Nagar besides other localities.

A few cars also got damaged which were parked at an under-construction building in Omaxe Residency (flats) on Pakhowal Road.

Municipal corporation’s junior engineer Kirpal said that over a dozen trees had fallen after strong winds were witnessed in the city.

MC teams have been deployed to remove the damaged trees and priority is being given to the areas where roads have been blocked.