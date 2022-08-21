Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide

PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison.

The man had consumed poison on August 16 and was admitted to a hospital where he died on Saturday.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.

She alleged that the accused were not returning her son’s money and threatened him when he asked them to return it. The woman added that the accused had also taken her son to a self-styled Godman, who also harassed him.

ASI Joginder Pal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused who are yet to be