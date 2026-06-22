Ludhiana: Woman alleges rape, blackmail by social media friend, accused booked

A woman has accused a man she befriended on Snapchat of blackmailing and repeatedly raping her, besides allegedly sharing her intimate photographs with a relative after she stopped communicating with him.

The Division No 3 police have registered an FIR under Sections 64 (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. (HT PHOTO)

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Police have registered an FIR against the accused and launched an investigation into the matter. The complainant, who is currently residing in Delhi, told police that the accused recently sent her intimate photographs to her brother-in-law.

According to the complaint, the family confronted her after receiving the images, following which she disclosed the alleged incidents and approached the police.

The woman alleged that the accused, identified as Mandeep, had befriended her through Snapchat in 2025. The two later exchanged phone numbers and remained in contact.

According to the complaint, the accused took her to a hotel near Samrala Chowk, where he clicked intimate photographs of her. The woman alleged that he subsequently used the photographs to blackmail her and repeatedly forced her into physical relations against her will.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that after her marriage, she shifted to New Delhi and gradually stopped communicating with the accused. However, when she refused to remain in contact, the accused allegedly circulated her intimate photographs to her brother-in-law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that after her marriage, she shifted to New Delhi and gradually stopped communicating with the accused. However, when she refused to remain in contact, the accused allegedly circulated her intimate photographs to her brother-in-law. {{/usCountry}}

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The Division No 3 police have registered an FIR under Sections 64 (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS against the accused.

ASI Satnam Singh said, “Efforts are on to trace the accused.”