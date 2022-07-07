Ludhiana: Woman arrested for abetting husband’s suicide
Five months after a 21-year-old man ended his life, the Machhiwara police arrested his wife for abetment to suicide on Wednesday.
The woman, her mother, two sisters and brother-in-law had been booked on February 18 for abetment to suicide.
The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim’s father. He said that his son was a labourer and solemnised his marriage with the girl of the same village against the family’s will on August 2021. He alleged that soon after the marriage, his son’s wife and in-laws started humiliating him for his poor financial condition.
He alleged that on February 12, his son’s in-laws came to their home, thrashed them badly and took his wife along with them. On February 15, the accused called his son to bring medicines for his wife. When he got there, they thrashed him again.
His son then came back home and consumed poison. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
ASI Sikandar Raj, investigating officer in the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. The woman was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.
Her mother had already been arrested, while the other suspects are at large.
Chandigarh tricity area logs 136 fresh Covid infections
Tricity's fresh Covid case-count continued to remain high, with 136 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday. The cases had dropped below 100 on Monday, before witnessing a jump to 140 on Tuesday. Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to Wednesday's tally, with 57 cases — followed by Panchukla's 40 and Mohali's 39 fresh infections. The UT's figure saw a slight increase from Tuesday's 52 cases, but the active infection count rose to 396.
Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged
Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases. The accused have been identified as Ridham Sood of Dugri and Gurwinder Singh of Ladhowal village. Ridham said he had gone to the mall to watch a movie with his wife and grandfather. During the interval, he and his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables.
Bargari sacrilege: SAD demands public apology from AAP, Congress
After a Special Investigation Team ruled out any political link in its final report on the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday sought a public apology from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Akali leaders, led by district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, accused AAP and Congress of conspiring against SAD for their political benefit and added that they are also exploring legal options to take action against them.
Ludhiana man duped of ₹23 lakh by NRI wife, her uncle
The dreams of a resident of Nandpur village, Sahnewal, to settle down abroad were shattered as The victim, Jaskaran Singh was cheated of ₹23 lakh by his wife who is settled in the USA. Police have lodged an FIR against the woman, Savita, and her maternal uncle Satnam Singh of Nai Majra village, Nawanshehr. The victim, Jaskaran Singh, said Satnam Singh, who runs a furniture shop in Jadla village, Nawanshehr, was his acquaintance.
Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post. A former minister, Leader Raman Bhalla, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse.
