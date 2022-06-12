Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana woman arrested with 1.5kg opium, 3.82 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana woman arrested with 1.5kg opium, 3.82 lakh

Acting on the tip off provided by her aide Gurtej Singh, the accused, Ranjit Kaur of Krishna Colony, was arrested from her house in Amloh
A woman was arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 3.82 lakh drug money in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman was arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 3.82 lakh drug money on Saturday.

Acting on the tip off provided by her aide Gurtej Singh, the accused, Ranjit Kaur of Krishna Colony, was arrested from her house in Amloh.

Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Anil Bhanot said Gurtej had been arrested on June 8 for drug peddling and 1.25kg opium was recovered from him.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was lodged against the accused at Sadar Raikot Police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP