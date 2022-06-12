Ludhiana woman arrested with 1.5kg opium, 3.82 lakh

A woman was arrested with 1.5 kg opium, ₹3.82 lakh drug money on Saturday.

Acting on the tip off provided by her aide Gurtej Singh, the accused, Ranjit Kaur of Krishna Colony, was arrested from her house in Amloh.

Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Anil Bhanot said Gurtej had been arrested on June 8 for drug peddling and 1.25kg opium was recovered from him.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was lodged against the accused at Sadar Raikot Police station.