Ludhiana | Woman booked after husband ends life in Jamalpur

Allegedly harassed by his wife and her family members, a 32-year-old factory worker ended his life by hanging himself from the girder in his house in Bhamian of Jamalpur late on Monday.

The deceased left behind a suicide note and also recorded a video in his mobile phone, accusing his wife, her mother and relatives for harassing him and not allowing him to meet his two-year-old daughter.

The deceased’s cousin, meanwhile, said the woman left the house with the couple’s daughter following marital issues. He added that the deceased shared a close relationship with his daughter and was under stress since the separation.

He added that the deceased visited his wife’s house and brought his daughter back only to have her taken back after two days.

“My cousin was under stress over the incident. Late on Monday, he went to his room and hanged himself to death,” he added.

The matter came to light when the deceased’s mother called her neighbours to help break open the door after not getting an answer after persistent knocking. The neighbours found the deceased’s body and while he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Bikramjeet Singh, station head officer at Jamalpur police station, said the deceased’s wife, brother-in-law and other family members have been booked for abetment. A hunt is on for their arrest.