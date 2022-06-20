Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Woman booked for posting friend’s morphed images on FB

The complainant, a 28-year-old woman, said that in March this year, someone with a Facebook profile named Reet Mehra (Preet) wrote objectionable comments on a picture she uploaded on Facebook.
Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, the investigating officer, said during investigation, it was found that a woman, who was a friend of the victim, had made a fake Facebook profile and used it to defame the complainant. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman has been booked for allegedly creating a fake account on social networking sites and posting morphed images of one of her friends on it. The woman had also allegedly made some objectionable comments on the post.

The accused has been identified as Parminder Kaur of Partap Nagar.

After some days, the accused used this image and morphed a man’s image into it.

The man whose image was used, lived in the same locality.

When the 28-year-old came to know about it, she lodged a complaint with the police on March 28 after which an inquiry was marked.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, the investigating officer, said during investigation, it was found that a woman, who was a friend of the victim, had made a fake Facebook profile and used it to defame the complainant.

The FIR was registered after a three-month long inquiry.

The accused has been booked under Sections 66B, 66C and 67 A of the Information and Technology Act at Division Number 6 police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

