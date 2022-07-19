Ludhiana: Woman, brother, 2 others held for 21-yr-old man’s murder
Hours after a 21-year-old man was found murdered at Manewal village in Macchiwara on Tuesday, police arrested a woman, her brother and two others.
The accused have been identified as Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aides Gurlal Singh and Kala.
The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Happy. His relatives said he was going to get married on Sunday.
Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Waryam Singh said the villagers noticed Manpreet’s body lying in the fields and informed the police. During investigation, police found that Manpreet had consumed liquor with his friends on Tuesday and was then seen going towards the Kaur’s house.
Police then rounded up the accused and started questioning them. During questioning, Kaur said that Manpreet had come to her home with the intention of establishing physical relations. She stated that they had administered drugs to him, following which he overdosed and died. They then dumped the body.
The DSP added that a murder case has been lodged at Machhiwara police station. The woman is already facing trial in four cases of drug peddling.
Day after Supreme Court ruling, 700 deaths added to list of Covid casualties in Ludhiana
A day after the Supreme Court ruled that the death of patients who succumbed a month after testing positive will be considered a Covid casualty, Ludhiana district added 700 additional fatalities to its tally. The number of deaths reported from Ludhiana were earlier 2,299, but the count now stands at 2,999 following the revision. According to state epidemiologist Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, casualty figures of the entire state have been revised following the Apex Court's orders.
Ludhiana: Man duped of ₹6 lakh on lure of job in railways
The Dakha police have booked two men for duping a resident of Butari village of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of getting the victim, Jashandeep Singh a job in Indian Railways. The accused have been as identified as Ramandeep Singh of Purain village in Sidhwan Bet Tehsil and Ravinder Kumar alias Rinku of Fatehabad, Haryana. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the victim, Jashandeep Singh.
Ludhiana: MLA Sidhu organises public meeting to listen to residents’ grievances
Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Tuesday organised a public meeting outside Ludhiana municipal corporations's Zone-C office on Gill Road to redress grievances of residents. MC's building branch also recovered ₹5 lakh as composition fee from residents during the meeting. Sidhu also directed zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur to ensure that information boards are installed at sites where development works are being taken up by MC.
Now, learner’s licences issued online via AI in state: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday said now all learner's driving licences (DLs) in the state were being made and issued in a completely contactless manner using artificial intelligence. Officers, Singh said, would issue such a permit through digital signature.
Edu institutions closed in west UP on account of Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Schools and colleges will remain closed till July 27 in different districts of western UP in view of heavy crowd of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra. Chaudhary Charan Singh University has also postponed LLB paper which was scheduled on July 19. District administrations of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad have declared holidays in schools and colleges from July 19 and they will reopen on July 28.
