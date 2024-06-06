 Ludhiana woman doctor booked for ‘thrashing’ mother-in-law - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana woman doctor booked for ‘thrashing’ mother-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The Dugri Police lodged an FIR against Dr Gurpreet Kaur following the complaint of Dr Sukhprem Kaur Dhillon of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

A 68-year-old city-based doctor accused her daughter-in-law, who is also a doctor by profession, for thrashing her following a family dispute. The victim stated that she was attending patients in her clinic in her house, when her daughter-in-law assaulted her. The patients came forward to her rescue.

The complainant stated that on May 20 Gurpreet Kaur returned from hospital and indulged in a spat with her. (HT File)
The complainant stated that on May 20 Gurpreet Kaur returned from hospital and indulged in a spat with her. (HT File)

The Dugri Police lodged an FIR against Dr Gurpreet Kaur following the complaint of Dr Sukhprem Kaur Dhillon of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The complainant stated that on May 20 Gurpreet Kaur returned from hospital and indulged in a spat with her. She assaulted her before leaving the house.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged following an investigation. An FIR under sections 324, 323, 341, 294, 427 and 506 of IPC has been lodged against Dr Gurpreet Kaur. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana woman doctor booked for ‘thrashing’ mother-in-law
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On