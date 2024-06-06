Ludhiana woman doctor booked for ‘thrashing’ mother-in-law

A 68-year-old city-based doctor accused her daughter-in-law, who is also a doctor by profession, for thrashing her following a family dispute. The victim stated that she was attending patients in her clinic in her house, when her daughter-in-law assaulted her. The patients came forward to her rescue. The complainant stated that on May 20 Gurpreet Kaur returned from hospital and indulged in a spat with her. (HT File)

The Dugri Police lodged an FIR against Dr Gurpreet Kaur following the complaint of Dr Sukhprem Kaur Dhillon of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The complainant stated that on May 20 Gurpreet Kaur returned from hospital and indulged in a spat with her. She assaulted her before leaving the house.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged following an investigation. An FIR under sections 324, 323, 341, 294, 427 and 506 of IPC has been lodged against Dr Gurpreet Kaur. No arrest has been made so far in the case.