Ludhiana: Woman drug peddler’s house razed, say police

The Ludhiana police and officials from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) demolished the house of a jailed woman drug peddler in Malakpur village on Friday. According to police officials, the woman had constructed the house on a “fraudulently grabbed” chunk of land. Demolition of a house, belonging to a ‘drug peddler’, underway in Malakpur village of Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The woman, Amarjeet Kaur, of Malakpur village has six cases of drug peddling and liquor smuggling registered against her. She was convicted in three cases, including one case of drug peddling and two cases of liquor smuggling. She was acquitted from one case.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 3) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said, “Amarjeet Kaur had fraudulently grabbed the land of Paramjit Sharma, a resident of Haibowal. The woman had paid ₹50,000 in advance to Sharma in a deal of 4-kanal land. While ₹1.50 lakh was yet to be paid, the woman forcefully took possession of the land and erected a house on 50 square yards. Sharma has filed several complaints with the police and the GLADA in the context.

Further, the ADCP added that the illegally constructed house of the drug peddler was demolished. The woman is currently lodged in the jail.