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Ludhiana: Woman, father booked for duping family of 22 lakh

The accused are Jashanpreet Kaur and her father Ajitpal Singh, residents of Jaspal Bangar village in Sahnewal. The case was registered following a complaint submitted by Gurdeep Singh in Khanna

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Machhiwara police have booked a woman and her father on charges of allegedly duping a family of nearly 22 lakh by marrying their son and later seeking money for a Canada study visa on the promise of taking him abroad on a spouse visa.

According to the complaint, Gurdeep Singh’s son, Gaganjot Singh, got married to Jashanpreet Kaur on November 13, 2022. (HT File)

The accused are Jashanpreet Kaur and her father Ajitpal Singh, residents of Jaspal Bangar village in Sahnewal. The case was registered following a complaint submitted by Gurdeep Singh in Khanna.

According to the complaint, Gurdeep Singh’s son, Gaganjot Singh, got married to Jashanpreet Kaur on November 13, 2022.

The complainant alleged that despite assurances from the bride’s family, his side ended up bearing the entire wedding expenditure.

He further alleged that soon after the marriage, Jashanpreet and her family started pressuring them to arrange her study visa for Canada, assuring them that she would later call Gaganjot abroad on a spouse visa.

Believing the assurance, the family allegedly spent nearly 22 lakh on the process, including amounts transferred directly into the bank accounts of Jashanpreet and her parents.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman, father booked for duping family of 22 lakh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman, father booked for duping family of 22 lakh
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