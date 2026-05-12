Ludhiana: Woman, father booked for duping family of 22 lakh

The Machhiwara police have booked a woman and her father on charges of allegedly duping a family of nearly ₹22 lakh by marrying their son and later seeking money for a Canada study visa on the promise of taking him abroad on a spouse visa.

According to the complaint, Gurdeep Singh’s son, Gaganjot Singh, got married to Jashanpreet Kaur on November 13, 2022. (HT File)

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The accused are Jashanpreet Kaur and her father Ajitpal Singh, residents of Jaspal Bangar village in Sahnewal. The case was registered following a complaint submitted by Gurdeep Singh in Khanna.

According to the complaint, Gurdeep Singh’s son, Gaganjot Singh, got married to Jashanpreet Kaur on November 13, 2022.

The complainant alleged that despite assurances from the bride’s family, his side ended up bearing the entire wedding expenditure.

He further alleged that soon after the marriage, Jashanpreet and her family started pressuring them to arrange her study visa for Canada, assuring them that she would later call Gaganjot abroad on a spouse visa.

Believing the assurance, the family allegedly spent nearly ₹22 lakh on the process, including amounts transferred directly into the bank accounts of Jashanpreet and her parents.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that after reaching Canada, Jashanpreet returned to India in 2024 but did not go to her in-laws house and instead stayed with her parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that after reaching Canada, Jashanpreet returned to India in 2024 but did not go to her in-laws house and instead stayed with her parents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his complaint, Gurdeep alleged that when the family approached her, she stated that her only objective was to go abroad and that she did not wish to live with his son. He also alleged that the woman was still in possession of gold jewellery belonging to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his complaint, Gurdeep alleged that when the family approached her, she stated that her only objective was to go abroad and that she did not wish to live with his son. He also alleged that the woman was still in possession of gold jewellery belonging to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials an FIR was registered after probing the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials an FIR was registered after probing the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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