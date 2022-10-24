Ludhiana: Woman found dead, husband booked for suicide abetment

A man has been booked for suicide abetment after his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Sasrali Colony of Meharban, police said on Sunday. The man had claimed that his wife died due to a heart attack, but the police found marks around her neck.

The 35-year-old woman had married the accused 13 years ago. The couple has four children.

Her mother said that on October 21, she had received a phone call from her son-in-law, informing that her daughter had died of a heart attack.

She rushed to her daughter’s residence and found her dead with injuries on her neck.

She asked her son-in-law about the injury marks on her daughter’s neck, but the accused failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The woman suspected that her son-in-law had strangled her daughter to death for dowry. She alleged that the accused had been harassing her daughter for dowry for a long time. Her daughter had shared her ordeal with on several instances.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the mother of the victim suspected that her daughter was murdered, but the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

However, the police have registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

More sections could be added to the FIR after the postmortem examination report, he added.