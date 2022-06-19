Ludhiana | Woman found unconscious, onlookers record videos

An unidentified injured woman was found unconscious under the Basti Jodhewal bridge on Sunday. Instead of helping the woman, the locals remained busy recording her videos using their smartphones.

Meanwhile, a Good Samaritan rushed the woman to a hospital. It is suspected that the woman suffered injuries in a snatching bid.

Vikas Kumar of Patiala said he, along with his family members, has come to Ludhiana. “”When I reached near Basti Jodhewal Bridge, I noticed some people gathered around an injured woman lying unconscious on the road,” he said, adding that instead of helping the woman, the locals were clicking pictures and making videos. He rushed the woman to the hospital in his car. Sensing her condition, doctors referred her to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

On being informed, Daresi police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. According to the police, they recovered a debit card in her pockets, but no mobile phone was recovered. The locals suspected that the woman suffered injuries in a snatching bid.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh, the investigating officer, said the matter would be cleared after recording the statement of the woman, who they are trying to identify.