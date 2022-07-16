Ludhiana | Woman held for 4-year-old son’s murder; says she killed daughter 10 yrs ago
In a shocking incident, a woman, who was arrested for murdering her four-year-old son on Thursday evening, also confessed to killing her daughter 10 years ago.
The four-year-old victim had gone missing in Bhanohar village of Mullanpur Dakha on Thursday. The victim’s mother, Babita, 45, of Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the boy had last been seen playing outside their house, following which her husband, Sham Lal, who runs a cycle repair shop, accompanied by some villagers started looking for the missing child.
While scanning CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, they spotted Babita making her way through the village with a gunny sack on her head. Fearing that his wife had killed his son, Sham Lal registered a complaint with the police.
Sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “During questioning, the accused admitted to strangulating her son to death.She stuffed his body into a gunny bag and dumped it into the pond. The body has been fished out of the pond.”
“Babita confessed to killing her six-year-old daughter, 10 years ago. She also admitted to terminated two pregnancies by hitting her abdomen with a hard substance to induce a miscarriage,” the SI said, adding that the woman was mentally unstable and had also been undergoing treatment for the same. The woman is yet to reveal how she killed her daughter.
A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.
What happened?
The accused was undergoing treatment for a psychological ailment
1. Four-year-old boy goes missing on July 14
2. Mother says boy was last seen playing outside the house
4. Villagers, father launch search
5. CCTV footage shows mother carrying gunny sack on her head
6. Woman confesses to strangulating son, dumping body in pond
