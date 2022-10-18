Ludhiana: Woman, her friend ‘bludgeon’ husband to death

A woman along with her friend reportedly bludgeoned her husband to death at Phullanwal village in Ludhiana. The accused tried to pass it on as a road mishap and rushed the victim to a hospital.

The Sadar Police arrested the accused and also recovered the weapon used in the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Gudia Devi, 30, of Phullanwal and her paramour Shailendra Kumar, 38, of Jawaddi.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Shuda Devi of Nai Bazar Khaga of Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh, who is sister of the victim Surinder Gupta, 32, a vegetable vendor.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said Gudia and Shailendra were in a relationship for the past 10 years. Surinder was aware about it and he used to deter her for meeting Shailendra.

“On October 14, Surinder Gupta had indulged in a spat with his wife Gudia over her illicit relations. Gurdia called on Shailendra to their rented accommodation after the spat. The accused took Surinder along with them on the pretext of discussing the issue. After walking 500 meters away from their rented accommodation, the accused bludgeoned him to death with an iron rod,” said the SHO.

“The accused hatched a conspiracy to prove it a road mishap. The accused rushed the victim to civil hospital claiming that he met with a road mishap. Sensing his serious condition, the doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

Further, the SHO added that in the postmortem report, the doctor revealed that the victim had died of a head injury inflicted by some blunt weapon. The doctor also ruled out the possibility of road mishap. Moreover, the accused had also escaped from the area after the death of the victim.

Shuda, sister of the victim, informed the police that her brother had told her about illicit relations of his wife with Shailendra. The police nabbed the accused on Monday, who confessed to their crime.

The victim had two sons aged 7 years and 5 years. Shailendra, who is a pickup van driver, is also married.