Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will

newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by her family from Maskeen Nagar in Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, on Monday for getting married against their will
The woman’s family thrashed her husband and kidnapped her against her will. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by her family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25.

The accused are Jagriti’s father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.

In his complaint, Kumar stated that he had solemnised his marriage with Jagriti on June 4 against the will of her family. They had been living in Maskeen Nagar for the past one month.

He alleged that his wife’s family members turned up at their house on Monday, thrashed him and took Jagriti with them against her will.

Sub-inspector Harpal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that an FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP