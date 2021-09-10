Ludhiana woman loses gold bangles to car-borne snatchers

Helping a few car-borne men in filling their water bottle cost dearly to an elderly woman, who was robbed of her two gold bangles on Shingar Cinema road on Wednesday.

The Division Number 3 police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and launched a probe.

The case has been registered on the basis of the statement of Aman Chawla, a resident of Harbanspura.

In his complaint, he said that he, along with his mother Sunita Chawla, was returning home after paying obeisance at a gurdwara near Samrala Chowk.

“When we reached the Shingar Cinema road, a car stopped near my mother. The occupants of the car requested my mother to fill their water bottle from a water cooler installed on the roadside,” he told the police.

As his mother handed over the water bottle to the accused sitting inside the car, they took out the bangles she was wearing and fled.

ASI Gurjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under sections 379-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

The police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused, he added.