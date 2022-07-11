Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide

The Ludhiana woman had married 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. She was booked based on statement of the victim’s father
The woman has been booked for abetment by the Ludhiana police. A case under Section 306 of IPC has been lodged against her, (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police.

The FIR has been lodged based on statement of the victim’s father. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village. He alleged that his daughter-in-law had even started living in her maternal house so that she could remain in touch with Parwinder.

Her mother had filed a complaint against Parwinder at Machhiwara police station, following which he had apologised and promised to not meet her again. After this, his daughter-in-law started living with his son again.

The complainant added that his daughter-in-law kept on meeting Parwinder and they often harassed his son, which led him to take the extreme step on July 7. He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he succumbed on July 9.

ASI Krishan Lal, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 306 of IPC has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

