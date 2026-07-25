Ludhiana woman, sons booked for assaulting elderly father-in-law, spouse

Jamalpur police have registered an FIR against a woman and her two sons for allegedly assaulting and threatening her father-in-law and husband following a dispute over ownership of a house.

Jamalpur police registered a case against the three accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Kaur and her sons, Maninder Singh and Jaskaran Singh, residents of Pratap Colony, Mundian Kalan.

The case was registered on the complaint of Dibara Singh, 76, a resident of Pratap Colony, who alleged that his daughter-in-law had been pressuring him and his son, Harvinder Singh, to transfer ownership of their house to her. According to the complaint, she allegedly threatened to implicate them in false cases if they refused and also threatened them with dire consequences.

The complainant told police that, fearing repercussions, he transferred the property to Kuldeep Kaur nearly two years ago.

However, he alleged that relations within the family deteriorated after the transfer, leading to frequent disputes. He claimed that Kuldeep Kaur and her two sons repeatedly quarrelled with him and his son and threatened to throw them out of the house.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, the dispute escalated on July 7 when the accused allegedly tried to evict the elderly man and his son from the house. During the altercation, they allegedly abused and assaulted the two. The complainant alleged that Kuldeep Kaur struck him and his son with a stick, causing injuries to both. He further alleged that the accused threatened them with dire consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, the dispute escalated on July 7 when the accused allegedly tried to evict the elderly man and his son from the house. During the altercation, they allegedly abused and assaulted the two. The complainant alleged that Kuldeep Kaur struck him and his son with a stick, causing injuries to both. He further alleged that the accused threatened them with dire consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, Jamalpur police registered a case against the three accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer Head Constable Gurinder Singh said the allegations are being examined and further investigation is underway. He added that statements of both parties would be recorded as part of the probe.

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