Ludhiana | Women jail inmates can now become assistant beauty therapists
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Women jail inmates can now become assistant beauty therapists

As many as 30 Ludhiana women jail inmates will be trained in the first batch of 390-hour assistant beauty therapists training programme, and daily four-hour training will be provided
The assistant beauty therapists course has been launched under Sankalp scheme of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship for women jail inmates in Ludhiana (HT FILE)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated an assistant beauty therapist course for inmates of Ludhiana women jail. The course has been started under Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) by district administration.

As many as 30 women will be trained in the first batch of 390-hour training programme, and daily four-hour training will be provided.

The course has been launched under Sankalp scheme of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship. Malik also distributed books and induction kit to jail inmates undergoing the course.

Practical lab for the same has been established in the premises of the jail. After the completion of the training, a third party will assess the candidates, and the successful ones will receive certificate and 2,500 in their bank accounts by the government.

Malik encouraged the jail inmates to learn the skills wholeheartedly, so that they return as self-reliant citizens after completing their jail term.

PSDM is conducting skill development courses in numerous jails of Punjab, including Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Amritsar etc.

