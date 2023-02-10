Ludhiana: Workshop held to tackle school education in post- pandemic world

In a bid to train government school teachers to address challenges in the education system after the Covid 19 pandemic, a workshop was organised by experts from higher education institutes at Meritorious School, Ludhiana on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 400 government school teachers participated in the session held on different topics, including child psychology and stress management by the associate professors from the GHG Khalsa College of Education.

The session was held under the directions issued by the director general of school education Vinay Bublani to hold workshops under the ‘school mentoring by higher education’ programme. The district education officers(DEO) were directed to hold the sessions in their respective districts in collaboration with district institute of education and training(DIET). The school heads had been directed to send teachers of math and science to attend the first day of the workshop.

On Friday, Manu Chadha, professor of education at GHG college delivered a presentation on the effects of Covid 19 on child psychology. “In the post pandemic period rather than getting back to normal, we have entered a ‘new normal’ where students need extra attention and guidance to learn in the classroom. Staying indoors for such a long period has left a deep effect on students, and teachers with updated knowledge about child psychology will be in a better position to deliver well,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramandeep Kaur Sidhu, who focussed on stress management, said due to increasing pressure from peers and parents a lot of students deal with anxiety. With support from the teachers, the students can express themselves freely, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO secondary Harjit Singh, said the teachers are being encouraged to attend the workshop and implement the ideas in the classrooms. He added that the department is focussing on improving the final exam results of the student and increasing the enrolment at government schools.

Enrolment drive takes off at primary schools

Meanwhile, deputy district education officer Jasvinder Singh chaired a meeting with the block primary officers and directed the school heads to begin a door-to-door campaign to increase the enrolments at schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}