Ludhiana: Year on, PSPCL’s outage plan reduces tripping, but weather woes persist

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s year-old Outage Reduction Plan (ORP) has reduced feeder trippings by over 26% and improved network reliability across Ludhiana, but frequent weather-induced faults continue to disrupt supply, limiting the impact of the ₹100-crore infrastructure initiative.

Linemen repairing a transformer in Ludhiana. (HT File)

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Launched in May 2025, the ORP was aimed at strengthening the distribution network through feeder augmentation, installation of new transformers and upgrades to overloaded infrastructure ahead of successive summer seasons.

According to PSPCL data, feeder trippings in the central zone, which covers Ludhiana city and adjoining areas, declined from 12,951 between April 1 and May 31, 2025, to 9,530 during the corresponding period in 2026 — a reduction of over 26%.

Consumer complaints also registered a decline, falling from 11,31,298 to 10,10,926 during the two-month comparison period, despite the consumer base increasing from 16,45,962 to 16,96,076, adding over 50,000 connections in a year.

Officials attributed the improvement to infrastructure works executed under the ORP. During the past year, PSPCL installed 99 new feeders, added 212 distribution transformers and augmented the capacity of 943 existing transformers. Works worth ₹83.65 crore have been completed under the project so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The utility has also reported improvements in outage management, with average outages reducing from six to four per feeder and cumulative outage duration declining from nearly 14 hours to 10 hours during the comparison period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The utility has also reported improvements in outage management, with average outages reducing from six to four per feeder and cumulative outage duration declining from nearly 14 hours to 10 hours during the comparison period. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the gains have not fully translated into relief for consumers, particularly during extreme weather conditions. Thunderstorms, high-speed winds and heavy rainfall continue to damage overhead lines, conductors and distribution equipment, triggering interruptions that often overshadow the improvements achieved through network strengthening.

Chief engineer, PSPCL central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said around 50% of the ORP work had been completed and the measures implemented so far had started yielding positive results.

“Strengthening of the distribution network has helped reduce technical faults and improve reliability despite an increase in the consumer base. The remaining works will further enhance the infrastructure and minimise outages. However, weather-related faults caused by thunderstorms, high-speed winds and heavy rainfall remain beyond the scope of infrastructure strengthening and continue to pose a challenge,” he said.

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Officials said the remaining feeder strengthening and transformer augmentation works would be completed in phases over the coming months. While the upgrades have reduced faults linked to overloaded infrastructure, weather-related disruptions caused by falling trees, snapped conductors and damaged lines continue to remain a challenge during the monsoon