Ludhiana: Youth appears in Class 10 exam in place of his friend, arrested

Education department staff deputed on examination duty at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, caught a Class 12 student who appeared in Class 10 examination in place of his friend and handed him over to the Division Number 8 police.

Education department staff deputed on examination duty at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, caught a Class 12 student who appeared in Class 10 examination in place of his friend and handed him over to the Division Number 8 police. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police arrested the accused, Abhishek Giri, 19, of Shimlapuri. The police also booked his friend Sukhraj Singh, 22, who sent Giri to appear in the examination in his place.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has established an examination centre for the students who are pursuing Class 10 privately. On Friday at least 375 students from all age groups had appeared in the first examination ‘Punjabi-A’ at the centre.

Superintendent Ravinder Kaur in her complaint said 15 minutes after the examination started, she was checking the admit cards of the students and taking their signatures on the attendance sheet.

She noticed that a student was looking different from the picture printed on the admit card. He had trimmed hair while the picture printed on the admit card was of a turbaned man. Earlier, the youth claimed that he was Sukhraj, but when he realised that he had been caught he confessed that he had appeared in the examination on behalf of his friend Sukhraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The superintendent stated that the youth introduced himself as Abhishek, who is a student of Class 12. He said in the afternoon he has to appear in his Class 12 English examination.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Division number 8, stated that Sukhraj had requested Abhishek to give the examination in his place

Abhishek told the police that he appeared in the examination for friendship, and he had not taken any money from Sukhraj.

The inspector added that a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been filed against Abhishek and Sukhraj. A hunt is on for the arrest of Sukhraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}