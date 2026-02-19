Ludhiana: Youth missing for 13 days found dead, family alleges foul play

The body of a youth from Samrala, who had been missing for the past 13 days, was on Tuesday recovered from a forested area along the Sirhind canal near Machhiwara, triggering allegations of murder by the victim’s family. Police said when his friends were questioned, one of them disclosed that he had died and that his body had been dumped in a forested area near the Sirhind canal. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased’s mother had lodged a missing person report with the police, stating that he had been untraceable since February 5. Following the complaint, police had launched a search operation.

During the investigation, the mobile phone location data and CCTV footage revealed that the deceased had gone to Khamano with a group of friends shortly before he disappeared. According to family members, he was addicted to drugs and had spent about a year at a de-addiction centre. He had returned home a few days before going missing.

For the past two days, the family had been searching the area. On Tuesday, the police received information that a foul smell was emanating from the forest belt. When police and family members reached the spot, they found the deceased’s highly decomposed body that was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

The family blamed the victim’s friends for the death. “They either murdered him or administered him drug overdose that led to his death,” the family said. They demanded strict action against those responsible for his death.

Samrala SHO Harvinder Singh said the exact cause of death would be determined only after the post-mortem report is received. “Appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly,” he added.