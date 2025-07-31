Ludhiana: Assailants torch SUV, bludgeon 26-yr-old trader to death; 2 booked

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death late on Tuesday night near Kothe Sherjang village after armed assailants intercepted his SUV, set it on fire, and attacked him with iron rods as he tried to escape. The victim, Jaskirat Singh Jassa. (HT Photo)

Police have identified the victim as Jaskirat Singh Jassa.

“Jassa was being followed by masked men on a motorcycle while travelling in his Scorpio car. As he reached a deserted stretch near the village, the unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle and poured petrol on the SUV and set it ablaze. Jassa jumped out to escape the fire, but was chased down and beaten with iron rods by the assailants,” station house officer (SHO) Varinder Pal Singh said.

Locals rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, where he succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday, the SHO said.

According to police, Jassa worked in the share market and had earlier received threats related to personal enmity.

“Following the threats, he had moved from his native village, Akhara, to Kothe Sherjang around three years ago and had reportedly kept a low profile since,” the SHO added.

Eyewitnesses stated that Jaskirat was being followed by masked men on a motorcycle. The incident took place on a deserted stretch of road near the village. After intercepting the SUV, the attackers allegedly poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze. As Jaskirat jumped out, he was caught and beaten with iron rods, they said.

Investigators said a licenced firearm and two magazines, believed to belong to the victim, were destroyed in the fire.

SHO Varinder Pal Singh and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasjot Singh visited the spot and initiated an investigation.

“We have booked Ramandeep Singh of Jagraon and his brother Kuljeet Singh, with whom the victim had an old rivalry, in connection with the case. A murder case has been registered. Their aides are yet to be identified,” said inspector Singh

“The attackers used both a motorcycle and a car for the crime. Raids are being conducted to trace them,” he added.

The incident comes two days after a separate shooting at Kamal Chowk, where unidentified men opened fire outside a jewellery shop. The case remains unsolved.