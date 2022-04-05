Ludhiana-based entrepreneur Neha Gupta appointed new FICCIFlo chairperson

Neha Gupta, city-based entrepreneur, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies organisation (FICCIFlo).

Taking charge on Monday, Gupta said she strongly believes in the role of women empowerment, towards building a strong society.Therefore, her main focus and aim will be on creating learning opportunities for women in terms of skilled labour and other vocations and making them financially independent, she said.

Her vision “Together Towards Tomorrow “ is to bring all stratas of women power under one umbrella of Flo.

All the executive members and the core team was dressed in blue as April is autism awareness month and blue is the colour of autism spectrum.

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopment disorder characterized by deficits in social and language communication, as well as repetitive behaviours.The aim of wearing blue was to create awareness,acceptance and empathy towards this disability.

Newly-appointed chairperson Neha Gupta spoke about the events planned for the coming year and the objectives and working for 2022-23.

Other briefs

Ludhiana Department of microbiology of DMCH acquired the latest technology Biofire filmarray, which is used for rapid detection of multiple pathogens in brain, lung and gastrointestinal infections. The technology can identify bacteria, viruses and fungi in samples within one hour, thus helpful in guiding appropriate treatment for critical patients. Prem Kumar Gupta, secretary., DMCH Managing Society, inaugurated the machine and also inaugurated the newly constructed complex near physiotherapy department at which two testing centres - Integrated Counselling and Testing (ICTC) centre for HIV, NTEP microscopy centre for Tuberculosis were shifted. In his message, Dr Sandeep Puri, principal, DMCH, said DMCH is the first among medical colleges of Punjab to start this service for patient care. Integrated Counselling and Testing centre for HIV centre (ICTC) and NTEP microscopy centre for Tuberculosis are national programmes which are run by the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India.

Ludhiana A three-month training course on “Integrated Crop Production” organised by the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), concluded here on Monday. A total of 43 rural youths from different parts of Punjab attended the training programme, held under the guidance of Ashok Kumar, director of extension education. Kuldeep Singh Pandhu, associate director, skill development, informed that the three-month training programmes were organised twice a year to exhort youths to become self-reliant by opting for agriculture and allied occupations. Rupinder Kaur, course coordinator, while sharing the details of the training programme, said the PAU experts threw light on crop production, cultivation of horticultural crops and their insect-pest and disease management, bee-keeping, mushroom production and animal husbandry Apart from this, two training courses on the ‘Preparation of Cakes, Biscuits and Sweets,’ and ‘Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables at Household Level’ were organised for the SC rural women. About 100 rural women from four villages, namely More Karima, Birk, Kalouti and Kudaani attended the training courses. In addition, two training courses on “Cleanliness” and “Healthy Diet” were also conducted for the class 4 employees of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Sciences University, in which 21 employees participated.

Ludhiana District Tuberculosis Centre has commenced the 3HP medicine distribution programme for tuberculosis (TB) at the civil hospital here. Earlier, one tablet of isoniazid was prescribed for six months for all the family members of the patients suffering from lung disease, for treatment against TB; now after the arrival of 3HP, the dosage duration has been reduced to three months. “many activities were organised throughout the World TB Month “March’22” to spread awareness among people,” SMO Dr Amarjeet Kaur said.

MC disconnects illegal sewerage connection in Rajiv Gandhi colony

Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) disconnected an illegal sewer line being laid by slum dwellers in Rajiv Gandhi colony with the main sewer line of MC on Monday.

The MC team had also visited the area on Sunday but returned empty-handed after slum dwellers showed resistance. The action was taken in presence of the police force on Monday.

The MC officials said the slum dwellers have encroached upon the MC land and they cannot be allowed to attach their sewer with the main line.

AAP MLA Kulwant inaugurates road construction project

Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu inaugurated the road construction project near Sangeet cinema on Monday. The officials said a cemented road will be constructed from Sangeet Cinema chowk to Bhagwan chowk at the cost of ₹2.34 crore. Accompanied by municipal corporation’s (MC) joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, Sidhu said it is one of the main roads of the area and the officials have been directed to keep a check on the quality of work.

Ricela Foundation launches ₹50 lakh initiative to educate underprivileged

Ludhiana

Ricela Foundation at Dhuri launched a social initiative wherein it will spend ₹50 lakh to promote education among the underprivileged over the next few months, irrespective of cast, race, religion or gender.

The initiative will provide disadvantaged children with assistance in respect of books and school fees. The students of the families residing in Sangrur district that have no male-earning member and whose annual family income from all sources is less than ₹2 lakh can apply for the same.

“It is our belief that education is the building block of the society and it is necessary to help the students who cannot afford quality education if we want to bring about a positive change in our area,” AR Sharma, trustee of the Ricela Foundation said.

The students can apply to Vijay Goyal, trustee, through Whatsapp on 9814120184, without any need of personal contact. Any information required will be sought by the trust from the student.

The programme will work on a firs-come-first-serve basis for the students of the area.