Ludhiana-based entrepreneur Neha Gupta appointed new FICCIFlo chairperson
Neha Gupta, city-based entrepreneur, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies organisation (FICCIFlo).
Taking charge on Monday, Gupta said she strongly believes in the role of women empowerment, towards building a strong society.Therefore, her main focus and aim will be on creating learning opportunities for women in terms of skilled labour and other vocations and making them financially independent, she said.
Her vision “Together Towards Tomorrow “ is to bring all stratas of women power under one umbrella of Flo.
All the executive members and the core team was dressed in blue as April is autism awareness month and blue is the colour of autism spectrum.
Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopment disorder characterized by deficits in social and language communication, as well as repetitive behaviours.The aim of wearing blue was to create awareness,acceptance and empathy towards this disability.
Newly-appointed chairperson Neha Gupta spoke about the events planned for the coming year and the objectives and working for 2022-23.
Other briefs
MC disconnects illegal sewerage connection in Rajiv Gandhi colony
The municipal corporation (MC) disconnected an illegal sewer line being laid by slum dwellers in Rajiv Gandhi colony with the main sewer line of MC on Monday.
The MC team had also visited the area on Sunday but returned empty-handed after slum dwellers showed resistance. The action was taken in presence of the police force on Monday.
The MC officials said the slum dwellers have encroached upon the MC land and they cannot be allowed to attach their sewer with the main line.
AAP MLA Kulwant inaugurates road construction project
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu inaugurated the road construction project near Sangeet cinema on Monday. The officials said a cemented road will be constructed from Sangeet Cinema chowk to Bhagwan chowk at the cost of ₹2.34 crore. Accompanied by municipal corporation’s (MC) joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, Sidhu said it is one of the main roads of the area and the officials have been directed to keep a check on the quality of work.
Ricela Foundation launches ₹50 lakh initiative to educate underprivileged
Ricela Foundation at Dhuri launched a social initiative wherein it will spend ₹50 lakh to promote education among the underprivileged over the next few months, irrespective of cast, race, religion or gender.
The initiative will provide disadvantaged children with assistance in respect of books and school fees. The students of the families residing in Sangrur district that have no male-earning member and whose annual family income from all sources is less than ₹2 lakh can apply for the same.
“It is our belief that education is the building block of the society and it is necessary to help the students who cannot afford quality education if we want to bring about a positive change in our area,” AR Sharma, trustee of the Ricela Foundation said.
The students can apply to Vijay Goyal, trustee, through Whatsapp on 9814120184, without any need of personal contact. Any information required will be sought by the trust from the student.
The programme will work on a firs-come-first-serve basis for the students of the area.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics