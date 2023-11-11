A city-based teacher lost ₹14.50 lakh to online fraud when he contacted a man for buying a second-hand car that the latter had advertised for sale on an e-commerce site, police said on Friday.

Ludhiana-based teacher falls prey to online fraud, loses ₹ 14.50 lakh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Sunil Kumar of New Shakti Nagar, had contacted the accused after watching an advertisement on an e-commerce site for the sale of a used Toyota Innova Crista car.

The Tibba police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Jagmeet Singh of Greater Kailash -2 of Delhi.

The complainant Sunil Kumar stated that he wanted to buy the car shown in the advertisement and contacted the seller, who told him that the car belongs to his brother, who is not willing to sell it. The accused told him that one of his brothers owns a similar car, which he wanted to sell and asked him to take a look at the car in Sherpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim added that he liked the car and transferred token money ₹1 lakh to the bank account of the accused. A few days later, the accused asked him to transfer the rest of the amount- ₹13.50 lakh- in his bank account and he did that. Later, when he went to Sherpur to take possession of the car, the owner of the car stated that he had not received any money. When he tried to contact the accused, his mobile phone was switched off.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant had filed a complaint on June 30. The FIR has been lodged under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC against the accused. The police probe also found that the accused had opened a bank account in Jalandhar using fake documents in which the money was transferred.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!