Ludhiana: BJP questions removal of foundation stone laid by ex-minister Satpal Gosain

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strong note of the removal of the foundation stone of a project laid by former BJP minister (late) Satpal Gosain in a mini rose garden.

A delegation of BJP councillors and office-bearers headed by newly appointed district president Rajnish Dhiman met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and offered roses as a mark of anger.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajneesh Dhiman said that it is a wrong tradition in politics to remove the legacy of a politician. Gosain was a mass leader of Ludhiana and had a strong influence among party leaders other than the BJP and the general public.

“Even today, he lives in the hearts of the people of Ludhiana. Gosain, when he was an MLA and minister, did many things for the city, while the construction of a mini rose garden was his dream project and removing the foundation stone in this manner is an act of petty politics,” said Dhiman.

He said that the AAP government should refrain from such acts and the municipal corporation should immediately reinstall the stone there. BJP leaders, including councillor Sunita Sharma, Sonia Sharma, Chaudhary Yashpal, Inder Agarwal, Sunil Moudgil, Rajinder Khatri, Harsh Sharma, Kantendu Sharma, Yogendra Makol, Rajeshwari Gosai, Yashpal Janutra, Dr Satish Kumar, Dr Nirmal Nayyar and Sukhjeev Bedi, were present.