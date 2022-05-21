Ludhiana: Brother of drug peddler who fired at STF team arrested with 700-gm heroin

Three weeks after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, police arrested his brother with 700-gram heroin on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bhushan Verma alias Kalu, 31, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. Police said that he is in regular contact with his brother, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who is still on the run.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Kumar stated that they arrested Kalu on the basis of a tip-off. He was going to deliver the drugs on his scooter, when he was stopped for checking and 700-gm heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 45 empty pouches were recovered from him.

During questioning, he revealed that he was delivering the drugs on Deepak’s behest. The accused is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana, stated that a case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against Verma at the STF police station in Mohali.

He added that Deepak had been booked for attempt to murder following his attack on the STF team in a bid to escape arrest.

He is already facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling and was convicted for one which had been lodged at the Model Town police station. A court in Jammu had declared him a proclaimed offender in a drugs case.

On April 29, the STF had conducted a raid at his gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur and recovered 194-gm heroin and five live bullets. On April 28, 315-gram heroin, 20-gram opium, two bullets and ₹21,800 were found at his house.