A Raikot-based shroff has been booked on charges of cheating after he failed to transfer ₹85 lakh to Canada and later issued eight bounced cheques towards its repayment. Ludhiana property dealer Kultej Singh had handed over the amount to the accused to send the proceeds of his brother-in-law’s land sale to his family in Canada, police said.

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A shroff is a person whose job is to exchange money from one country for that of another.

The accused, Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal, a resident of Burj Hari Singh village in Raikot, has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC on Kultej’s complaint.

According to the complaint, Kultej’s sister Parminder Kaur Sidhu is married to Baljinder Singh Sidhu, a resident of Manuke village in Jagraon.

The couple lives in Canada. After selling his agricultural land in Manuke village in March 2022, Baljinder handed over around ₹85 lakh to Gagandeep at Kultej’s office in Flower Enclave, Dugri, for transferring the money to Canada.

Baljinder had to return to Canada suddenly before the transfer could take place, according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Gagandeep later issued eight cheques, each for ₹10 lakh, and promised to pay the remaining ₹5 lakh in cash. When two of the cheques were deposited, they were dishonoured due to insufficient funds in his account, Kultej alleged. Kultej told police that he repeatedly sought repayment of the money, but the accused allegedly kept putting it off. He further alleged that Gagandeep threatened them with dire consequences and said he feared for his life and property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gagandeep later issued eight cheques, each for ₹10 lakh, and promised to pay the remaining ₹5 lakh in cash. When two of the cheques were deposited, they were dishonoured due to insufficient funds in his account, Kultej alleged. Kultej told police that he repeatedly sought repayment of the money, but the accused allegedly kept putting it off. He further alleged that Gagandeep threatened them with dire consequences and said he feared for his life and property. {{/usCountry}}

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Kultej had approached the police in October 2025 over the dispute. He subsequently submitted a complaint to the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, on June 15, 2026. Following an inquiry into the complaint, Sadar police registered the case against Gagandeep.

ASI Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said police were verifying the allegations and examining the financial transactions, dishonoured cheques and any settlement reached between the parties.

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