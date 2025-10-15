Ludhiana: Dengue tally crosses 200 amid rain-fuelled spike

Ludhiana district has witnessed a significant surge in dengue cases, with the total tally reaching 202 by Tuesday. This marks a notable rise, particularly in the last month, attributed by a health official to the heavy rains experienced in the region. The current figures reverse a positive trend observed earlier. (HT Photo)

The current month of October has already recorded 70 cases so far, following 104 cases in September. This contrasts sharply with the earlier part of the season, which saw only 16 cases in August, six in July, and three each in June and May.

Sept saw over two fold rise than last year

Last year, the district recorded 125 cases till October 14, putting the current count of 202 significantly higher. Furthermore, the 104 cases in September this year were over two times the number recorded in September last year, when the month only saw 35 cases, and the total count by September end was just 81.

The current figures reverse a positive trend observed earlier. Till mid-September, the cases had registered a fall compared to previous years. Following a 50 per cent reduction in dengue cases last year, health minister Balbir Singh had set an ambitious goal during a May 10 visit: to achieve a 90% reduction this year.

However, the recent weather has challenged this target. A health official, speaking anonymously, noted that the over 300 mm of rain the city recorded in the first two weeks of September has “led to the rise in dengue cases.” Last year, the district’s total dengue cases reached 301 till November.

Steps to prevent spread

Dengue is a viral disease primarily transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito. This vector breeds in stagnant clean water found in various sources, including open containers, coolers, tyres, and ground depressions.

To combat the spread, the health department is executing its regular anti-dengue activities under the ‘Har Sukrawar, Dengue the vaar’ campaign. As part of this effort, the department has already inspected over 25 lakh homes across the district this season.