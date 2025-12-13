Ludhiana: FIR recommended against 137 for skipping poll rehearsal

FIRs were recommended against 137 government employees, including 101 teachers, for skipping the mandatory election rehearsal scheduled on Thursday, officials said. The Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections are to be held on Sunday. Ahead of the December 14 Zila Parishad elections, such gatherings in villages, discussing the fortunes of those in fray, are a common sight across the district. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The action was recommended by Samrala SDM Rajneesh Arora and Machhiwara Sahib returning officer-cum-regional transport officer Kuldeep Bawa, drawing criticism from educators, who claimed several teachers named in the list were simultaneously assigned multiple poll duties across different districts, making attendance not just difficult but practically impossible.

In a letter written to the Samrala DSP on Thursday, the Samrala SDM-cum-returning officer invoked the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994, recommending FIRs against staff who failed to attend what he termed critical and time-bound training. The letter states that absences “severely affected” election preparedness and urges police to register cases under Section 120 of the Act, which deals with breach of official duty during elections.

Rupinder Gill, joint secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, condemned the move as “completely unjust”, pointing out glaring errors in the administration’s list. “The FIR recommendations are unjust. The list includes names of teachers who have already been transferred out of Ludhiana and are serving in entirely different districts. How can they be held guilty for not attending a rehearsal in a place where they no longer work?” he said.

Elementary teacher Gurmeet Singh, who claimed that his name had been included in the FIR recommendation list, said, “I was transferred from Ludhiana to Patiala three months ago. Yet I have been assigned duties at two places in Ludhiana — Samrala and Mullanpur. I am serving in Patiala. How is it possible to attend all three duties at the same time?” he asked.

Similarly, teacher Kulwinder Kaur, also served with FIR intimation, said, “I was transferred to Mohali in September. Yet, my name appears in the list.”

Defending the decision, Samrala SDM Rajneesh Arora said, “I am accountable for dispatching polling parties by Saturday for the elections on December 14. What are we supposed to do when such a large number of staff skip the mandatory rehearsal? If they had genuine reasons, they should have informed us beforehand.”

He added that an opportunity of hearing is being offered to all listed employees. “If their reasons turn out to be genuine, exemptions will be considered,” he said. On teachers alleging discrepancies, Arora stated that the duty list was supplied by the deputy commissioner’s office. “Those transferred must approach the DC office to get their names corrected,” he said.

Show-cause notices issued to 271 staff

ADC (urban development), SDMs of Payal and Ludhiana East have issued show-cause notices under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act to 271 staff members for skipping Thursday’s training session. Officials have asked them to justify their absence or face disciplinary action.

ADC RP Singh said, “We served notices to 21 staff members. Of them, 20 clarified that they were already deployed on election duty elsewhere, so they have been exempted. The remaining one has been asked to report by 9 am on Saturday.”

Exemptions withdrawn amid staff shortage

In another directive issued on Friday, Ludhiana East SDM-cum-returning officer of Koom Kalan Panchayat Samiti, Jasleen Bhullar, withdrew earlier exemptions granted to booth-level officers (BLOs) who had missed the first two rehearsals. All officers and employees previously excused have now been ordered to report for polling duty on December 13 without fail.

The official letter noted that due to a shortage of polling staff, the state election commission has withdrawn the earlier relaxation. The RO has warned that any staffer found absent on December 13 will face disciplinary action, leading to a last minute rush among the staff who were earlier exempted from poll duties.

When contacted, Bhullar said, “Due to polling staff shortage, we have asked the BLOs who were earlier given exemption to report on Saturday. These BLOs are from areas where elections are not taking place, so their services are essential for deployment elsewhere. The decision has been taken strictly as per the instructions of the State Election Commission.”