Ludhiana: Giaspura murder witness alleges assault by 20 men, police probe on

A key witness to the Giaspura murder case, in which youth Krishan Thapa was brutally killed in July this year, was attacked by a group of armed men on Wednesday. The victim, Ashish Kumar Shukla alias Ninda, a resident of Mohalla Maan Nagar and a close friend of the victim, was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and threatened with death before the assailants fled the spot. Police officials said the latest incident appears to be an act of witness intimidation connected to the earlier murder case. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place when Ashish visited the clinic of a medical practitioner, Dr Pradeep Kumar alias Naresh, in Gurpal Nagar for treatment along with his friend Anuj Kumar. During their visit, the clinic owner allegedly made a phone call to the assailants. Within minutes, Harish Kumar alias Gona, Vishal Rana, Sahil alias Bouncer, Kaushal and around 15 to 20 unidentified persons arrived and attacked Ashish behind the clinic.

The victim told the police that the accused also issued death threats to him and his family before escaping. He sustained injuries in the attack and later approached the police for help. Following his complaint, the division number 6 police registered an FIR against Dr Pradeep Kumar alias Naresh, Harish Kumar alias Gona, Vishal Rana, Sahil alias Bouncer, Kaushal and 15 to 20 unidentified accomplices.

Ashish further told the police that he had been actively pursuing the murder case of his friend Krishan Thapa, who was killed in Giaspura in July. He alleged that the attack was carried out by Vishal Rana and his associates to intimidate him and prevent him from testifying in court.

As per earlier reports, Thapa was murdered in July when he and a friend were returning home on a motorcycle that broke down near Giaspura. A group of armed men attacked them, and while Thapa’s friend managed to flee, Thapa was fatally assaulted. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police officials said the latest incident appears to be an act of witness intimidation connected to the earlier murder case. ASI Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused. The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 117(1), 351(1,3), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.