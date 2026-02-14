Ludhiana: Identify cops in videos by Feb 20 or face contempt: Court tells police

In a stern order, the court of special judge Amrinder Singh has granted Ludhiana police a final deadline of February 20 to identify cops allegedly caught on camera while accepting bribes, warning that failure to comply would invite contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. So far, 11 police officials have been booked and a chargesheet has been filed against 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Holding that the continued failure to comply with its directions prima facie amounted to civil contempt under Section 2(b) of the Act, the court observed that the conduct of the police reflected ‘“wilful and intentional disobedience’ of repeated judicial orders issued over the past year.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer of Division Number 3 police station, appeared before the court and submitted a status report stating that despite every possible effort, the police personnel seen in the video clips could not be identified. He assured the court that if any information surfaced in future, legal action would follow.

The court, however, rejected the explanation, noting that as early as April 21, 2025, letters had been addressed to the department of home affairs, Punjab, seeking the presence of a competent officer to identify the policemen captured in the footage. Despite this, neither Division Number 3 police nor the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had succeeded in establishing their identities.

The bench recorded that senior officers had appeared on multiple occasions but no tangible progress had been made. Since February 5, 2025, the police have repeatedly sought time to comply with the directions. On February 5 this year, the SHO had sought a last and final opportunity to clarify whether identification was possible. Even after that concession, no clarity emerged. On Thursday (February 12), the SHO again sought another final opportunity, drawing criticism from the court.

The judge further noted that senior officers had earlier filed affidavits before the Punjab and Haryana high court in the matter, assuring that all possible efforts would be undertaken to identify those seen in the videos. Despite such assurances, the police have continued to seek adjournments without producing results.

“Merely in the interest of justice,” the court granted one final opportunity till February 20, directing the police to either identify the persons appearing in the clips or submit a categorical report stating their inability to do so, so that the case may proceed on merits. Non-compliance, the court warned, would invite contempt proceedings.

The court also ordered that a separate communication be sent to the chief secretary, Punjab, seeking intervention to ensure compliance.

The case dates back to 2019–2020, when lottery trader Subhash Ketty alleged that police personnel were openly accepting bribes from lottery sellers. He conducted a sting operation and had first submitted video evidence to then commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal. After no action followed, Ketty approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to the registration of an FIR in March 2020.

So far, 11 police officials have been booked and a chargesheet has been filed against 10. However, Ketty maintains that 28 personnel were caught on camera during the sting operation, raising concerns over selective prosecution and accountability within the force.