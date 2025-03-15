Ludhiana:Municipal Corporation garbage truck crushes three friends to death, driver booked

Three friends returning after celebrating Holi were killed after an allegedly speeding municipal corporation (MC) garbage truck rammed into their bike near Dashmesh Dairy on Tajpur Road, officials said on Saturday. Victims were returning after celebrating Holi when a municipal corporation (MC) garbage truck allegedly rammed into their bike (HT Photo)

The division number 7 police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

They said the incident occurred on Friday and eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver fled the scene after the accident. The deceased had come from Tajpur Chowk when they met with the accident, police said.

The victims were identified as Ankush Kumar, 18, from Mohalla Guru Nanak Estate, Tajpur Road; Akashdeep, 18; and Sundaram, 18, from Amritsar. Ankush and Akashdeep died on the spot and Sundaram succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the officials said, adding that all three victims were students of Class 12 at the meritorious school. Sundaram had come to Ludhiana to celebrate Holi with his two friends.

The case was registered following a complaint by Subodh Lal, father of victim Ankush. In the complaint, he said he received a call from in the afternoon from an unknown caller, who informed him of the accident.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prem Chand, who is investigating the case, stated the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing hurt), 125 (B) (act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt), 324 (2) (mischief causing loss or damage to property), 324 (4) (causing wrongful loss or damage to property) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said they are scanning footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to trace the absconding driver.