Ludhiana: Murder accused lands in fresh trouble over hate speech post

Mukesh Kumar, alias Vishal Thakur—already behind bars for the murder of a 22-year-old youth during a religious procession on October 2—has now landed in fresh trouble. The Ludhiana police have booked him in a hate-speech case after he allegedly posted objectionable remarks on religion through social media.

Police officials said a fresh FIR under Sections 196 (acts that promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, language, caste, or community), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 353 (1) (”Statements conducing to public mischief” and criminalises making, publishing, or circulating false statements that could incite mutiny, cause public fear, or incite enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered on the complaint of singer Sandeep Singh Atal of Jyoti Colony, Jamalpur, and web-channel operator Sushil Machan. The complainants claimed the comments had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

Thakur, currently lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail on judicial remand, is expected to be brought back for questioning through a production warrant. “We will move the court on Monday for his custody,” confirmed Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO of Division Number 5 police station.

In a curious twist, both complainants—Atal and Machan—have themselves been booked in a similar case by the Division Number 7 police. The FIR was registered on the statement of Brij Bhushan Singh of New Samrat Colony, Giaspura, who alleged that the duo posted derogatory content targeting migrants and used foul language against women.

Singer among two booked in another case

The second case invokes Sections 304 (snatching), 196 (acts that promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, language, caste, or community), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 353(1) (”Statements conducing to public mischief” and criminalises making, publishing, or circulating false statements that could incite mutiny, cause public fear, or incite enmity between groups), 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS along with Section 67 of the IT Act.

The complainant also alleged that the duo along with their aides and Nihangs had assaulted Nitin Kumar and Vishal Thakur on September 24 outside the police station.

Police had earlier arrested Thakur in the October 2 murder case and recovered two pistols (.32 and .315 bore), two magazines, and 15 live cartridges from his possession.