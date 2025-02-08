Ludhiana: Murder case chargesheet delayed, Raikot City SHO suspended

Inspector Karamjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Raikot City police station, has been suspended by Navneet Singh Bains, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ludhiana Rural. The inspector has been sent to the police lines. The suspension comes three days after a controversy erupted over grant of bail to a farm leader accused in a murder case. While SSP Bains stated the suspension was based on the SHO’s overall performance, sources indicate that the delay in filing the chargesheet played a crucial role in the suspension of the SHO. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. A man was murdered near the historic Gurdwara Tahliana Sahib in Raikot on November 1. A leader of a farmers’ union is among the accused.

According to police sources, SHO Karamjit Singh failed to submit the chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period in the murder case of Amandeep Singh, alias Amna Pandori, who was shot dead on the night of November 1. As a result of the delay, a Ludhiana court on Monday granted bail to one of the three accused, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi Dhatt, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Doaba). The victim’s family, outraged by the development, approached the SSP, demanding action against the SHO for negligence.

A police source revealed that just hours after the court granted bail, the chargesheet was finally submitted, raising further concerns about procedural lapses. The delay in filing the chargesheet directly impacted the legal proceedings, which is a serious lapse.

Confirming the suspension, SSP Navneet Singh Bains said, “Inspector Karamjit Singh has been suspended based on his overall performance, not because of a single incident. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.”

The murder occurred on the night of November 1 at the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Doaba) office near the historic Gurdwara Tahliana Sahib in Raikot. According to police reports, farm leaders Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi Dhatt, and Danvir Singh, alias DC Noorpura, along with their associates, shot dead Amandeep Singh following a heated argument. The accused allegedly lured Amandeep to the office under false pretenses before an altercation broke out.

Hardeep Singh, the victim’s brother and an eyewitness, said Danvir Singh first attempted to shoot Amandeep but missed. Following this, Jaspreet Singh allegedly provoked Danvir, instructing him to shoot Amandeep in the head. Danvir then fired a fatal shot, killing Amandeep on the spot.

Hardeep Singh also revealed that the rivalry stemmed from personal disputes. He claimed that Danvir Singh had been contacting Amandeep’s wife, attempting to turn her against him by making false claims about his property and background. The resulting tension eventually escalated to the murder.