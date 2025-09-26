Ludhiana: PAU hosts freshers’ event ‘Jashn-e-taruf’

PAU’s College of Basic Sciences and Humanities hosted its freshers’ event, Jashn-e-Taruf, under the banner of SAASCA. The celebration served as both a welcome to newcomers and a platform for them to showcase their talents, blending tradition with youthful energy. The event was attended by Ludhiana mayor Inderjit Kaur as the chief guest, while PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal presided. Registrar Rishipal Singh (IAS) and director student welfare Nirmal Singh Jaura attended as guests of honour. A floral welcome by Kiran Bains, dean of COBS&H and SAASCA president, set the tone for the day. The gathering observed a solemn silence for flood victims in Punjab before a shabad gayan was presented. Shalini Sharma, SAASCA secretary, shared an overview of the association’s vision and unveiled a poster symbolising its goals for the new session. The cultural programme sparkled with diverse performances, including classical and western dances. (HT Photo)

The cultural programme sparkled with diverse performances, including classical and western dances, a group song, a lively band, and a thought-provoking skit. The much-awaited Mr and Ms Fresher contest, featuring a ramp walk and question-answer round, stole the limelight by highlighting the creativity and confidence of the freshers. Bains lauded the students’ zeal and emphasised how such engagements foster leadership, teamwork, and self-expression. The chief guest Inderjit Kaur praised PAU’s legacy as a hub of innovation and service to the nation, recalling its role in the green revolution. She urged students to balance academics with extracurricular pursuits, embrace cultural pride, and step forward as confident, capable individuals ready to tackle future challenges.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, leaving the new batch inspired and connected to the vibrant spirit of PAU.