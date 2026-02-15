Ludhiana: Potholed Domoria Bridge road a daily hassle for motorists

Residents and daily commuters travelling along the busy Domoria Bridge road in Ludhiana are facing inconvenience due to potholes that have appeared in the middle of the road. The stretch is considered one of the city’s important traffic routes, with nearly two to three lakh vehicles passing through it every day, making the damaged road a major safety concern. A damaged stretch of the Domoria Bridge road in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Commuters say the potholes have made driving difficult, particularly during peak hours when traffic slows. During the rainy season, the situation becomes even more dangerous as the potholes are filled with water and become nearly invisible to drivers. This often leads to vehicles getting stuck or losing balance, increasing the chances of accidents. Residents claim that several minor mishaps have already occurred on the road in recent weeks.

Ramesh, a commuter, said it has become extremely difficult to pass through the stretch due to both potholes and heavy traffic. He said there are so many potholes on the road that someone or the other slips or falls into them almost every day.

Vinesh, another commuter, said that during rainy days the potholes are not visible because they get filled with water. He added that his own bike has been stuck in one of the potholes on multiple occasions.

Local shopkeepers also expressed concern over the condition of the road. Munish, who runs a shop nearby, said the potholes have existed for a long time. He said repair work was carried out once or twice earlier, but the road gets damaged again after some time. According to him, scooter and motorcycle tyres often skid or get stuck in the potholes, leading to frequent accidents.

Residents say the issue requires a permanent solution rather than temporary patchwork, as the road carries heavy traffic throughout the day.

Responding to the concerns, MC sub-divisional officer (SDO) Akshay Bansal stated that patchwork on the damaged stretch would be carried out on Monday. He added that a team would also be sent for proper inspection of the road to ensure durable repair work.