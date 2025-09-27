Ludhiana: Protest escalates after no-show of Punjab Mandi Board chairman

The protest led by students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered its third day on Friday, with no breakthrough in sight. Members of the Agriculture Students Association of Punjab (ASAP) continued their sit-in, demanding that the state government immediately fill thousands of vacant posts in the agriculture department. The students accused the authorities of ignoring their demands despite repeated assurances. Students protesting over stipend issues at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Tensions rose when the university administration failed to arrange a promised meeting between the students and Punjab Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, who was on campus for the Kisan Mela. Disappointed, students said they had been waiting in vain for government representatives to hear their concerns. Later in the evening, a meeting between university officials and student leaders resulted in an assurance that any guest arriving on Saturday would meet the protesters.

The agitation gained political backing after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal voiced support on social media, saying that Punjab’s agriculture department is crippled due to thousands of unfilled posts of ADOs, ASIs, HDOs, DMOs, SCOs, and market secretaries. He said this not only deprives farmers of key services but also denies agriculture graduates the jobs they deserve. Badal warned the government of an intensified struggle if the vacancies are not filled soon. Former Olympian and MLA Pargat Singh and other leaders also extended support.

Alongside the PAU protest, veterinary students at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have launched an indefinite strike over stipend issues. Since September 25, interns of BVSc and AH have boycotted duties, demanding that their stipend be raised to ₹24,310 per month, in line with neighbouring states and medical interns. While boycotting classes and hospital duties, they continued voluntary services at the Pashu Palan Mela, distributing drinking water to farmers and raising awareness about their demands.

The veterinary students said they were left with no choice after months of fruitless discussions with state ministers and university officials. “We regret any inconvenience to the public, but fair pay is our right,” the union stated, warning that the strike will continue until their demands are met.