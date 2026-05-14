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Ludhiana:PSPCL snaps supply to 36 govt offices, tells them to clear dues

Action taken against negative government departments, civic bodies, police establishments, and public utility services

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Intensifying its recovery drive against pending electricity dues, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has disconnected power supply to several government offices and installations across Ludhiana’s central zone after prepaid smart meter balances were exhausted and dues remained unpaid.

The department has reportedly granted a final window to departments to clear pending dues. (HT File)

According to official data shared by the department, action was initiated against consumers linked to government departments, civic bodies, police establishments, and public utility services under various divisions of the central zone. The list includes offices of the horticulture department, improvement trust, municipal councils, police chowkis, and water supply-related installations.

Department records show that several consumers have negative prepaid balances running over thousands of rupees, while many others managed to avoid disconnection only after recharging meters or making partial payments. Officials said connections operating on the prepaid smart meter system are automatically disconnected once the balance is exhausted or if recharge is not done within the stipulated period.

Sources in PSPCL said around 36 government connections were disconnected during the enforcement drive. In some cases, water supply services were also affected temporarily after tubewell connections went offline, following which local authorities intervened and sought time for payment clearance.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:PSPCL snaps supply to 36 govt offices, tells them to clear dues
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:PSPCL snaps supply to 36 govt offices, tells them to clear dues
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