Ludhiana: Residents fear disease outbreak as foul- smelling, muddy water runs from taps for second day

Foul-smelling and muddy water flowing from taps has thrown life out of gear in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on Chandigarh Road, where residents have been receiving contaminated water for the past two days forcing families to depend on packaged water and triggering serious health concerns over the risk of water-borne diseases. Locals claim repeated complaints to the civic body fell on deaf ears. (HT Photo)

Residents in the locality have alleged that the water supplied by the municipal corporation (MC) is foul-smelling, muddy and visibly unfit for use, making it impossible to carry out even routine household chores.

They said the problem surfaced suddenly and has continued without any relief. While some parts of the city are getting normal water supply, several localities, including Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, are facing repeated contamination issues, highlighting uneven water quality across Ludhiana.

Amita Das, a resident of Street No 4, said the supply has disrupted daily life. “For the past two days, the water coming from our taps is extremely smelly and muddy. It cannot be used even for washing utensils or bathing. We are being forced to buy packaged water even for drinking and cooking,” she said, adding that repeated complaints to the civic body have yielded no result so far.

Another resident, Tejinder Kaur, said the situation was particularly worrying for families with children and elderly members. “Using such polluted water can lead to water-borne diseases. We have raised the issue with the concerned officials, but no one has visited the area to check the problem,” she said.

Fearing an outbreak of diarrhoea, jaundice and other water-borne ailments, residents said they have stopped using tap water altogether and are now relying on private suppliers, adding to their financial burden. Residents have demanded immediate inspection of pipelines and flushing of the supply lines.

Sources said contamination usually occurs due to leakages in old pipelines, mixing of sewerage with drinking water lines or disruption during repair works.

Municipal corporation sub-divisional officer Baljinder Singh said teams would be sent to check the water quality and identify the source of contamination.