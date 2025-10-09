Ludhiana: Road encroachers issued warning

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar supervised a joint anti-encroachment drive conducted by traffic police and tehbazaari wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) in Chaura Bazar and nearby areas on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar with cops during an anti-encroachment drive in Chaura Bazar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The drive was aimed at ensuring smooth movement of traffic in busy markets of the city during the ongoing festival season. During the drive, warning was issued to shopkeepers and vendors encroaching upon the road portion beyond the yellow line.

Parashar said they have conducted a number of meetings with the market associations of different markets in the city in the recent past. The shopkeepers and vendors were directed to install their vends within the yellow line so that encroachments on road portions do not become hindrance in smooth movement of traffic.

On Wednesday, the drive in Chaura Bazar area was conducted to take stock of the situation at ground level and action was taken against the violators. The drive will continue across the city and encroachers would face action, officials said.

Prashar stated that the civic body does not wish to take action against any shopkeeper or vendor during the festival season, but stern action will be taken in case there is any hindrance to smooth movement of traffic. He further stated that avoiding encroachments will also improve footfall in the respective markets as ample parking space would be available for the visitors.