Ludhiana’s Bhikhi village first in Punjab to inoculate all 18+

Ludhiana’s Bhikhi village of Payal constituency has become the first village in the state to vaccinate 100% population in the 18+ category.

Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said the population of Bhikhi is 1,700, of which 947 residents are above the 18 years of age. He said that barring 18 pregnant women and some people unfit for vaccination due to health issues, all 905 eligible persons have been vaccinated till Saturday. He said now all eligible residents of the village have received at least one dose of vaccine.

A function in this regard was organised in the village, in which the residents were felicitated by the Lakha, ADC (development) Sandeep Kumar, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal, besides others.

The ADC aid that the village panchayat has thus emerged a pioneer among civic bodies eligible for a special grant of ₹10 lakh, announced earlier by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma also congratulated the village and urged other residents of Ludhiana district to get vaccinated to fight Covid.