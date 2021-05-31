Ludhiana’s daily Covid cases drop to 298, lowest in 72 days

For the first time in 72 days, Ludhiana’s Covid-19 cases fell below the 300 mark, as 298 people tested positive for the virus.

The fresh cases were in line with the second wave’s downward trend since May 9 when the district had logged a record high of 1,729 cases. Since hitting this peak, cases have dropped by 82% in the following three weeks.

The last time Ludhiana recorded single-day cases below 300 was on March 19 when 292 residents were found positive.

On the deaths’ front, 12 people succumbed to the virus, down from 14 on Saturday. Sunday’s death count was the lowest since April 26 when 10 people had died. In the 34 days since, the daily fatalities have remained higher, reaching the peak of 30 twice, on May 10 and 11.

The latest fatalities included nine men and three, with the youngest being a 27- year-old woman and the oldest a 71-year-old man.

On another positive note, the active cases slipped below the 5,000 mark for the first time in 41 days. Now, 4,740 people are under treatment – 5.6% of the 83,892 cases till date. Among them, 25 patients are on ventilator support

With 77,161 people being cured so far, the district’s recovery rate stands at 91.98%.

No drop in case fatality ratio

Still worrisome is the rising case fatality ratio. Though cases have dropped steadily on a weekly basis through May, the case fatality ratio – proportion of Covid patients that died – has been on the uptick.

This could be attributed to most deceased losing the battle after a long hospital stay, said civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill. “A lot of patients also report to the hospital only in a critical stage. As cases have been receding for weeks, the CFR should also come down in the next fortnight,” she said.

Three more cases of black fungus

Three fresh cases of mucormycosis or black fungus cropped up in Ludhiana on Sunday. The fungal infection has claimed seven lives in Ludhiana so far, including five from other districts.

As many as 72 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in different city hospitals. Among them 44 are from other districts.

On Saturday, the health department had stated that eight people had succumbed due to black fungus so far. But, a committee formed to examine the cases found that one of the deaths was not due to black fungus.