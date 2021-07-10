Ludhiana’s daily Covid count hits all-time low as 8 test +ve

In a major relief, the district’s Covid count hit an all-time low since the outbreak of the pandemic with only eight people testing positive for the disease on Friday.

A 68-year-old woman of Punian village was the lone Covid patient to succumb to the virus. The single-day infections have been in single-digits for the first time this year.

So far, 87,108 people have contracted the virus in Ludhiana, of which 2,088 patients have succumbed and 84,859 people have recovered. Now, there are 161 Covid patients in the district. The recovery rate is 97.42%.

Warning the public against complacency, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma reiterated the need to continue following Covid protocols to prevent another surge.

No fresh black fungus cases reported

No fresh black fungus cases were diagnosed in the district on Friday. So far, 148 people have been diagnosed with the fungal infection in the district, of which 19 have succumbed to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 83 are residents of Ludhiana, while the remaining are from other districts. Similarly, of the black fungus victims eight are locals.