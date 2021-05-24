Ludhiana’s daily Covid deaths drop to 15, lowest in 26 days

The Covid-19 pandemic wiped out 15 more lives in Ludhiana on Monday, though the number was the lowest in almost a month.

It was only on April 28 last that an equal number of fatalities was recorded, following which the daily deaths had been rising, even touching the all-time high of 30 twice, on May 10 and 11.

So far in May, 514 Ludhiana residents have lost their lives to the deadly virus – an over two-fold increase as compared to April’s 231 fatalities.

On the bright side, the daily coronavirus cases continued to recede on Monday, as 507 people tested positive, 15% lesser than Sunday’s 597 cases.

This took Ludhiana’s caseload to 81,525. More recoveries on Monday brought the active cases further down to 7,804, lowest since April 30.

Since reporting the highest single-day surge of 1,729 on May 9, Ludhiana has recorded a 70% drop in cases in the two subsequent weeks during which the district has remained under a 17-hour daily lockdown.

For nine straight days, the daily case count has remained below the 1,000 mark, with the positivity rate also coming down to 4.59%, indicating around five in every 100 people being sampled were testing positive.

A total of 71,832 people have been cured till date, a recovery rate of 88.11%, tad lower than the national average of 88.69%. As many as 60 patients are on ventilator support at various health facilities in the district.

The latest deaths, which comprised 12 men and three women, pushed the district’s toll to 1,889.

The youngest patient was a 32-year-old resident of Narinder Nagar, while the oldest was a 70-year-old resident of Mundian Khurd.

Nine out of the 15 deceased were aged between 60 and 70. Three were in their 50s, while one was in his 40s.